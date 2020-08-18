Help is on the way for Aiken County’s emergency medical services department, which is struggling to meet the demand locally for its assistance in times of need.
During a meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center, County Council unanimously approved a resolution that includes a plan to help solve some the problems.
Among them are difficulty in filling EMS positions and retaining employees, temporary closures of EMS stations because of a lack of personnel and times when no ambulances are available to make runs.
While the plan doesn’t address all EMS issues, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker believes it’s a good start.
“You know the old saying, ‘How do you eat an elephant? One bite at time.’ How do we fix EMS? One phase at a time at a time,” he said.
All nine members of County Council were present at the meeting or participated via telephone.
The resolution they passed calls for six actions to be taken “as soon as practicable.”
First on the list is an adjustment of pay ranges for all classifications of EMS workers.
The minimum salaries for six different positions prior to Tuesday’s vote ranged from a low of $32,089.93 for a basic employee to a high of $46,123.51 for a shift manager.
Those minimums have been increased and now range from a low of $35,700 for a basic employee to a high of $63,244.73 for a shift manager.
Also on the list of actions is a 5% pay increase for all existing EMS workers on top of the 19% in raises they already have received since the summer of 2019.
Existing workers with salaries below the minimums on the new pay ranges will have their salaries increased to the new minimum levels.
The other actions in the resolution are as follows:
• Increase marketing and outreach for recruitment of new personnel, both full-time and part-time.
• Continue to work with training institutions to increase the number of personnel in training and to shorten the time frame, when feasible, to get individuals qualified quickly.
• Purchase an automatic vehicle locator system to more efficiently place EMS units and to aid the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center in determining the closest unit to a call.
• Solicit and recruit additional qualified private services to augment the county’s existing EMS until full staffing can be attained.
“I think it’s positive,” said County EMS Chief Chris DeLoach of the resolution. “I’m glad to see that County Council is moving forward with some of the things we need. We do need more, but it’s tough because of the funding (available) and everything. They (County Council) have given us a lot, so we are very thankful for that.”
Killian praised County Council’s “desire to continue to try to fix the problems.
“I’m glad they’ve taken another step tonight to help do that,” he continued. “I recognize our (the county’s) resources are limited, and we can only do as much as we can do. We have already passed this budget (for the 2020-2021) fiscal year, and they (County Council) have done a tremendous amount of salary increases. We’re still not quite there, but I understand that. We’ve got to continue to work at it the best we can and bite off a little bit at a time.”
In other action Tuesday, County Council unanimously approved a resolution to set the millage rate, which is used in assessing property taxes, for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. It will remain the same at 68.5.
County Council also voted unanimously to remove from the table the second reading of an ordinance that would make changes to how the county deals with animal control issues. Then the panel immediately voted unanimously to retable it again.