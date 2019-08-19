Aiken County Council will hear a proposal Tuesday from the Friends of the Library to form a public-private sector partnership to fund a major renovation of the Aiken County Public Library.
In addition, during its 7 p.m. meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, County Council will consider the third and final reading of an ordinance that would dissolve the county’s Animal Control Advisory Committee.
Bill Reynolds, president of the Friends of the Library, will speak to County Council on behalf of his organization.
He told the Aiken Standard on Sunday that the Friends have a plan that could generate up to $3 million to pay for Public Library improvements.
He said the Friends would offer to provide $1 for every $2 the county contributes from Capital Project Sales Tax, or CPST, funds.
In addition, the Friends are prepared to invest up to $1 million if the county will contribute $2 million.
CPST IV includes $1 million in funding for the Public Library. In addition, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said there is some money remaining from CPST II that could be used if needed.
The Public Library is at 314 Chesterfield Street South.
As for the Animal Control Advisory Committee, Bunker said the group hasn’t met for a long time and is “sort of a twilight committee, hovering between existence and nonexistence.”
The main reason for the group’s inactivity, he explained, is that in recent years, County Council has been receiving quite a bit of advice from the Friends of the Animal Shelter, or FOTAS, about issues involving the Aiken County Animal Shelter and the unwanted dogs and cats that are housed there.
County Council appoints the members of the Advisory Committee.
A public hearing will be held before County Council votes on the ordinance, and Bunker said he and his colleagues are looking forward to hearing opinions from the public about whether or not the committee is still needed.
“I think there is a good argument to be made to retain the committee provided that its charter is very explicit,” Bunker said.
He believes there might be a role for the group in offering guidance to County Council about matters related to horses and other types of livestock.
But, Bunker said, “I certainly would not want to see the committee involve itself in the Animal Shelter or in other things where we already are relying heavily on FOTAS.”
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers on the Government Center’s third floor.