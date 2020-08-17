Aiken County Council will consider Tuesday a resolution to address problems being faced by the county’s emergency medical services department, according to the agenda for the panel’s 7 p.m. meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
Those issues include difficulty in filling EMS positions and retaining employees, temporary closures of EMS stations because of a lack of personnel and times when no ambulances are available to make runs.
The resolution calls for six actions to be taken “as soon as practicable.”
First on the list is an adjustment of pay ranges for all classifications of EMS workers.
The minimum salaries for six different positions currently range from a low of $32,089.93 for a basic employee to a high of $46,123.51 for a shift manager.
Those minimums would be increased so that they would range from a low of $35,700 for a basic employee to a high of $63,244.73 for a shift manager.
Also on the list of actions is a 5% pay increase for all existing EMS workers on top of the 19% in raises they already have received since the summer of 2019.
Existing workers with salaries below the minimums on the new pay ranges will have their salaries increased to the new minimum levels.
The other actions in the resolution are as follows:
• Increase marketing and outreach for recruitment of new personnel, both full-time and part-time.
• Continue to work with training institutions to increase the number of personnel in training and to shorten the time frame, when feasible, to get individuals qualified quickly.
• Purchase an automatic vehicle locator system to more efficiently place EMS units and to aid the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center in determining the closest unit to a call.
• Solicit and recruit additional qualified private services to augment the county’s existing EMS until full staffing can be attained.
County Council Chairman Gary Bunker believes the plan to help resolve the problems with EMS can be funded without raising property taxes.
“We are only talking about $250,000 (in total cost) out of a General Fund that is $70 million plus,” he said Monday. “That is actually a fairly small increment, so I think it’s doable by squeezing here and squeezing there. We also have vacancies (in various county staff positions in addition to those in the EMS department) already in the current fiscal year that are creating essentially additional budget for us.”
There is a resolution on the agenda for Tuesday’s County Council meeting to set the millage rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which began July 1.
Also on the agenda is the second reading of an ordinance that would make changes to how the county deals with animal control issues.
It would have to be removed from the table to be considered.
“There was a meeting last week with members of the public who had expressed an interest in having some input,” Bunker said. “What I’ve heard so far has been generally positive with some good changes suggested. I think I’m going to ask – similar to our (County Council’s) last meeting in July – that we retable it as we continue to make some of these adjustments. Let’s just say it’s in a holding pattern.”
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers on the third floor of the Government Center.