Aiken County Council will consider Tuesday a resolution to enter into a memorandum of understanding concerning a major renovation of the Aiken County Public Library.
The resolution is included in the consent agenda for the panel’s meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center.
During its meeting Aug. 20, County Council heard a proposal from the Friends of the Aiken County Public Library to establish a public-private sector partnership.
The partnership could generate up to $3 million that would be used to refurbish the Public Library, which has been at its current location on Chesterfield Street South since 1990.
Friends President Bill Reynolds told County Council that his organization would provide $1 for every $2 the county contributes from Capital Project Sales Tax, or CPST, funds.
He said the Friends were prepared to invest up to $1 million to make upgrades to the Public Library if the county would contribute $2 million.
CPST IV, which the country’s voters approved last November, includes $1 million in funding for the Public Library.
In addition County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said there was money still remaining from CPST II that could help pay for the renovation project.
The brick structure where the Public Library is located formerly was a school building.
The first wing was constructed in 1891, and the second wing was added in 1913.
Only a “few improvements” have been made to the Public Library since it was moved to its current site nearly 30 years ago, Reynolds told County Council.
The facility “has not kept pace with the world around it,” he also said.
The resolution on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s County Council meeting would formalize the public-private sector partnership proposed by Reynolds between the panel and the Friends.
Also on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s County Council meeting is a resolution to authorize the Aiken County Public Service Authority to purchase a piece of equipment known as a mixed flow vertical pump for the Horse Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant’s pump station No. 3.
The cost of the new pump would be $246,687. The pump it would replace has been in use since 1976.
The new pump would be acquired from Heyward Services Inc.
In addition Tuesday, County Council is scheduled to consider the first reading of an ordinance to close DeMedicis Boulevard in the Warrenville area to through truck traffic.
DeMedicis provides a route between Pine Log Road and Howlandville Road.
According to the ordinance, County Council has received “numerous complaints that large trucks using the road (DeMedicis) as a shortcut cause damage to the road and disturb residents living along the road.”
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Government Center.