Following recent attacks by dogs on other animals, Aiken County Council will be considering changes to how it addresses animal control issues.

Scheduled for first reading during the panel’s 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday is an ordinance that would make various amendments to the existing protocols.

The ordinance appears on the agenda in “title only” form, which means there are no details or supporting information about what revisions are being contemplated.

According to the agenda, the purpose of any changes would be to "enhance the effectiveness of animal control in Aiken County in order to protect public safety, health and welfare."

“If you don’t have the guts of the ordinance in place, you can still take care of the first reading by doing it by ‘title only,’” said Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker in a telephone interview Monday morning. “It’s a fairly common practice.”

Later Monday, Bunker spoke to the Rotary Club of Aiken during its meeting at Newberry Hall and mentioned County Council’s plan to take a closer look at the county’s animal control policies.

He described animal control issues as “a good example of the cultural clashes we have here in Aiken County.”

In some rural areas, there are some people who think “it’s OK to have their dogs running loose and around,” Bunker said.

“When you mix that in with horse farms coming in with animals worth a lot of money,” he continued, “it becomes a source of conflict.”

Neither Bunker nor County Administrator Clay Killian would discuss specifics about any amendments under consideration because of pending legal proceedings against dog owners based on the current Code of Ordinances.

Three readings of an ordinance are required for its final passage.

Earlier this month, Wayne and Brenda Baughman said dogs attacked and injured a small horse and a pig on their property near Aiken.

In March, at the same location, two small horses and a goat were mauled to death and dogs also were believed to have been involved.

The Baughmans also reported that a cat was missing.

In the Windsor area in October, Grace Vance said dogs killed her small horse.

County Council’s meeting will be held in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway.

Other items on the agenda include a resolution that would establish criteria for volunteer fire departments to receive funds from Capital Project Sales Tax IV to develop additional fire stations in their areas.

There is $500,000 allotted for such projects.

The money from the tax will be used to match up to $50,000 in funds provided an individual volunteer fire department that wants to build an additional station.

To qualify for grants, volunteer fire departments would be required to have areas in their districts located more than five miles from existing stations and to provide all insurance, maintenance and upkeep for any additional stations, along with meeting other criteria.