Aiken County Council voted 8-1 Tuesday to table the second reading of an ordinance that would make some changes to how the county deals with animal control issues.
It is scheduled to be considered again during the panel’s next meeting in July.
Sandy Haskell of District 5 opposed postponing a decision.
Prior to the vote, a lengthy public hearing was held at the Aiken County Government Center.
Sixteen people addressed County Council. Four spoke in favor of the ordinance as written, including one who said she would like it to be “a little stiffer.”
Twelve expressed concerns, made complaints and/or offered recommendations about how the ordinance could be improved.
There were questions about the definition of a nuisance animal and how such an animal would be dealt with.
In addition, there were requests for the ordinance’s language to be clarified and made less ambiguous.
A majority of the emails received by County Council about the ordinance prior to the meeting opposed it or raised concerns.
According to a communication from the American Kennel Club, the ordinance “fails to recognize accepted and humane animal care practices, and seeks to establish egregious penalties and requirements for a violation of vague and overreaching offenses.”
County administration, County Code Enforcement staff and County Attorney Jim Holly worked together to come up with the ordinance’s recommended changes, County Assistant Administrator and Chief Development Officer Joel Duke told the Aiken Standard.
There also was “some citizen input,” he said.
The changes include a process for the county’s animal control officers to be able to take custody of a dangerous, or potentially dangerous animal, more quickly.
An appearance before a magistrate would be required within 24 hours to determine whether that custody is justified and should continue.
The current procedure is for an animal control officer to seek a pickup order from a magistrate prior to taking custody of an animal.
Another revision would require an owner of a dangerous or nuisance animal to register annually with the county’s Code Enforcement department.
The annual registration would continue for as long as the owner is a county resident.
After a five-year period, the owner would be able to petition the director of Code Enforcement for a registration waiver.
Code Enforcement department officers would be required to inspect any registered owner’s property for code compliance at least once a year.
County Council is considering making changes to the county’s procedures for dealing with animal control issues because of vicious attacks by dogs that have occurred in recent years and for other reasons.