An ordinance that would authorize the sale of the old Aiken County Hospital to 828 Richland Avenue Associates LLC is on the agenda for Aiken County Council’s meeting Tuesday.
A public hearing is scheduled prior to the panel’s vote on the third and final reading of the ordinance.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center.
Built prior to World War II, the old hospital is located on Richland Avenue West in Aiken.
Previous deals to sell the 9.33-acre property for $1.1 million to The Marian Group in Kentucky and then to a local entity, WTC Investments LLC, have fallen through.
Al Saad and Charles I. Small are 828 Richland Avenue Associates’ principals.
Saad is the president of A.L. Saad & Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm based in Columbia.
Small is the president and CEO of Diversified Development Inc., another full-service commercial real estate development firm based in Columbia.
According to the ordinance, 828 Richland Avenue Associates has agreed to pay the county “not less than” $1.15 million for the old hospital.
The old hospital was county government’s headquarters for a while.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is the second reading of an ordinance to establish a budget for the county for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
In early May, County Administrator Clay Killian presented a proposed financial plan to County Council that recommended a figure of $71,654,366 for both the General Fund’s revenues and expenditures.
The General Fund provides money for the county’s day-to-day operating expenses.
By law, the county must have a balanced budget.
Killian also suggested giving a 3% across-the-board pay raise to county employees.
Before County Council votes on the budget ordinance, a public hearing will be held.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year will begin July 1.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Government Center.