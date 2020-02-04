Aiken County Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night to change the terms of Clay Killian’s employment as the county’s administrator.
But his duties in that role will remain the same, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said.
The vote was taken after an executive session while County Council was meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
Since July 2018, Killian had been working as a contract employee for the county.
The resolution’s passage makes him a direct employee of the county.
County Attorney Jim Holly said “personal reasons” that he couldn’t disclose led to the change.
Having Killian as a direct employee instead of a contract employee “is advantageous because it gives us more flexibility with him,” Holly added. “His final salary has not been resolved yet, but the overall cost (to the county) should be less.”
The resolution authorizes Bunker to negotiate a contract with Killian based on his new status.
Killian did not attend County Council’s meeting.
He was absent because of the “illness of a family member in North Carolina,” Holly said.
Killian has been the county's administrator since November 2001.
County Councilwoman Kathy Rawls, who represents District 1, also missed the meeting. Bunker said she was “a little bit under the weather.”
In other action, County Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for property at 932 and 936 Chime Bell Church Road from residential single-family conservation to residential multifamily development.
The land has Aiken addresses, but it is near New Ellenton.
The zoning change would involve approximately 3.59 acres of property.
There was a public hearing before County Council’s vote, but nobody spoke.
In addition, County Council unanimously approved a consent agenda that included a resolution that will allow full-time Aiken County magistrates to serve as municipal court judges during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays as needed.