Aiken County Council received an update Tuesday on the plans for the initial phase of stormwater drainage work that will be part of the Whiskey Road Corridor improvement project.

County Engineer Teresa Crain spoke to the panel during a work session prior to its meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.

JMT (Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson), a civil engineering firm, is preparing the design for a new stormwater drainage system, and “it is about 60 percent complete,” Crain told County Council. “We are moving into the next phase, which is the final design phase.”

The area where the system will be located runs from Whiskey Road to Banks Mill Road and includes the Wise Hollow drainage basin.

The system will have an open channel design and will include several ponds.

The channel corridor will be roughly 100 feet wide, and the “actual channel that the water typically will be flowing through will be about 50 feet wide,” Crain said.

The system will be designed to handle a 50-year storm event.

Typically, South Carolina Department of Transportation and county stormwater drainage systems are made to handle a 25-year storm event, Crain said.

The ponds will be designed to drain within 72 hours following a storm event.

Consequently, “they should not always have water in them,” Crain said.

Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian handed out a press release during the work session.

In part, it states that the design effort by JMT has “reached a point where more field work is needed. Some residents in the Elmwood Park, College Acres and Mallet Hill subdivisions will soon receive notification from the Aiken County Engineering Department that personnel from JMT (and/or its sub-consultant) may be entering their property to perform surveying work. This work is crucial to complete the design of this phase of the work.”

Crain said JMT is scheduled to finish the design for the new stormwater drainage system in July 2020.

According to the press release, “flooding along the Wise Hollow drainage basin has been a major problem for decades, with very few resources to deal with it. However, the fourth round of the Capital Project Sales Tax includes significant funding for this work. County Council is very pleased with the progress JMT has made.”

The release asks residents in the subdivisions identified to “allow the surveying work to proceed so that the design can be completed in a timely fashion.”

It also states that the surveying efforts “may present some minor inconveniences for some.”

Crain said JMT began working on the design in January 2018.

During the County Council’s meeting following the work session, the panel took the following action:

• Approved a resolution to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Friends of the Aiken County Public Library that would create a public-private sector partnership and generate up to $3 million to renovate the Public Library on Chesterfield Street South.

• Approved a resolution to authorize the Aiken County Public Service Authority to purchase a mixed flow vertical pump for $246,687 for the Horse Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant’s pump station No 3.

• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to close DeMedicis Boulevard in the Warrenville area to through truck traffic.