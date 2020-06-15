Aiken County Council is scheduled to finalize the county’s 2020-2021 budget during its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
On the agenda is the third reading of the ordinance that would establish the financial plan for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.
County Administrator Clay Killian presented a budget draft to County Council on May 5 that he and his staff had prepared.
For the General Fund, which provides money for the county’s day-to-day operating expenses, Killian recommended a figure of $71,654,366 for both revenues and expenditures.
To help balance the budget, which is required by law, Killian proposed using $1,438,168 from the General Fund’s reserves along with $571,000 from the Mattie C. Hall Fund and $500,000 in a management reserve account.
In addition to a 3% across-the-board raise for county employees, the draft included the addition of several new staff positions.
There was no recommended increase in property taxes.
Since hearing Killian’s suggestions, County Council has held a series of three budget work sessions and passed the first two readings of the related ordinance.
County Council Chairman Gary Bunker is expecting the panel to consider amendments to the budget ordinance in several areas during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think there are different ideas floating around” about increasing county employees’ pay “a little bit more,” Bunker said.
He told the Aiken Standard he would like to raise the salaries for Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical service workers by 5% instead of 3% because they are “our frontline public safety people" and because of “how they have performed during this recent (novel coronavirus) pandemic.”
In addition, “I think there will perhaps be some move to try to reduce some of the dependence on the (General Fund’s) reserves,” Bunker said. And there could be some amendments to try to add a person or two here and there for some departments that are requesting personnel.
“But overall, in the grand scope of the budget, these would be relatively minor changes,” Bunker concluded. “I don’t see anything more dramatic than that.”
Also on for Tuesday’s meeting is the second reading of an ordinance that would make changes to how the county deals with animal control issues. There will be a public hearing on the ordinance prior to the panel’s vote.
Other items on the agenda include the first reading of ordinances that involve requests for zoning changes for properties on Rainbow Falls Road in Graniteville and Aspen Court, which is west of New Ellenton.
There also will be public hearings on those ordinances.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Government Center.