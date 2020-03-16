Several incumbents, including Chairman Gary Bunker, are seeking to return to their seats on Aiken County Council.
Bunker, a Republican, paid the required fee and filled out and submitted the necessary paperwork Monday soon after the filing period for the Nov. 3 general election opened at noon.
Also at the county’s Registration and Elections Office at the same time as Bunker were Andrew Siders, who represents District 7, and Willar Hightower Jr., who represents District 8.
Bunker won a special election in 2017 to fill the seat vacated by longtime County Council Chairman Ronnie Young.
Young became the S.C. representative for House District 84 after capturing a special election earlier in 2017. He replaced former Rep. Chris Corley, who resigned in January and later pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree domestic violence.
Young died last May at the age of 71.
“During my time as chairman, Aiken County has made great strides in several areas,” said Bunker in a prepared statement. “These include balancing the county budget without tax increases despite the loss of one-time revenues, maintaining a business-friendly environment, initiating and completing numerous capital projects, passing the Capital Project Sales Tax round four by the highest margin ever – and therefore reducing the need for future property tax hikes – and starting to address the pay imbalances under which our county employees work.”
Bunker, who works at the Savannah River Site, is a business manager for Atkins, a design, engineering and project management consulting firm.
He is a resident of Aiken.
“If reelected,” Bunker said, “I will continue to focus on holding the line on tax hikes, continuing industrial development and completing capital projects in a timely and efficient manner, and spending the taxpayers’ money prudently and conservatively.”
Siders, a Republican, is seeking his third term as District 7’s representative on County Council.
“There are a lot of projects we need to finish, from Whiskey Road to the Aiken Mall,” he said. “I want to continue the good work that we are doing. I’m proud to represent the people of District 7 and Aiken County, and I look forward to doing it in the future.”
A resident of Aiken, Siders owns an Allstate Insurance agency.
Hightower, a Democrat, has been a County Councilman for more than 30 years.
“I want to continue to serve my people, serve my constituents and give them good service quickly,” said the District 8 representative. “I always try to do it as fast as I possibly can.”
A resident of Aiken, Hightower is retired. He formerly was an engineer and worked at the Savannah River Site.
County Council members have four-year terms.
According to scvotes.org, others filing for office Monday included incumbents Jason Goings, county treasurer; Charles T. Barton, county auditor; Judith V. Warner, register of mesne conveyance, and Tonya L. Marchant, probate judge. All are Republicans.
The deadline for filing is March 30 at noon.