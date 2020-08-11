Aiken County has taken some steps recently to deal with the problems associated with the emergency medical services it provides, County Administrator Clay Killian told County Council Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The panel of elected officials held a work session to discuss EMS issues, which include pay that is widely viewed as not competitive, difficulty filling positions and stations that have to be closed temporarily because there aren’t enough workers to staff them.
The county’s EMS department currently has 18 vacancies.
To help find and train new EMS employees, Killian said the county would begin conducting an emergency medical technician class with the South Carolina Fire Academy later this year.
The course will begin in October and continue until April 2021.
Up to 12 students will be accepted.
According to County EMS Chief Chris DeLoach, there will be no cost for the class and students will be paid by the county at an hourly rate to attend.
In addition, Killian reported that body armor had been purchased for EMS employees and also that the county would be paying recertification costs for EMS employees.
Meanwhile, County Council discussed other strategies to deal with the problems, including pay increases and contracting with private ambulance services in addition to the ones already being used to help the county provide emergency assistance.
County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders said there is a need for both short-term and long-term fixes.
County Councilwoman Camille Furgiuele told her fellow panel members that she believes raising pay would help significantly.
“We can sit here for hours dancing around all the issues, and they are all valid issues,” she said. “But the fact remains that our salaries are not where they should be. I think that’s the basic thing. We have to increase the salaries.”
County Council later went into executive session and ended the work session immediately afterward.
“Council recognizes the urgency of these issues, and they are going to do their best to try to address them,” said Killian following the executive session. “They’ve got some ideas. I think they will be discussing them next week during their regular meeting (at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Government Center) when they can actually direct that something be done.
“I don’t think it’s going to take an ordinance,” he continued. “It depends on the funding issue. If they choose to fund some of the things that we have recommended, they’ll have to decide how to do that. It may take a budget amendment to do it. It probably will (happen) at some point, but I don’t know that we will have the first reading of a budget amendment next week because we’ll have to do one anyway for other stuff.
“That’s the issue: How do we fund some of the things we know we need to do?” Killian concluded. “That’s the biggest debate at this point.”
During a work session prior to County Council’s July 21 meeting, Killian and County Human Resources Director Eileen Twomey presented a four-phase plan to County Council to augment EMS pay, fill vacant positions and increase the size of the EMS staff.
The cost for all four phases would be between $1.1 million and $1.3 million.
Killian suggested that the funding come from property taxes.
He recommended a dedicated millage for EMS of two mills.