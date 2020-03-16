Aiken County Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
But before the panel convenes, two of its committees will be discussing proposed changes to the county’s animal control ordinance and other matters of interest.
The Judicial and Public Safety Committee will be tackling the animal control issues in response to incidents last year that involved dogs attacking other animals, said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker.
“My understanding is that the focus will be on clarifying and potentially increasing some of the powers in the field for our animal control officers,” he added.
The suggested changes are designed to “address issues that were exposed” when those dog attacks occurred, Bunker said.
In addition, the committee will be talking about the salaries of county emergency medical services and county Sheriff’s Office employees.
“Certainly, the bigger issue now is in emergency medical services, where we had over 20 vacancies the last time I counted, which is the equivalent of basically a shift,” Bunker said. “It is unacceptable that we are having to close stations at different times around the county because of the lack of people. We can only push overtime so much.”
Since last June, County Council has approved pay increases totaling 14% across the board for EMS employees.
“That could very well have stopped some of the bleeding (in terms of the departure of workers because of higher pay), but it hasn’t yet turned the corner in reducing the number of vacancies,” Bunker said. “We understand that there is a tremendous competition for EMS personnel not only from other counties but also from the private ambulance providers, the Savannah River Site, hospitals and businesses. They are hiring these paramedics, and there is not a big pipeline of new people coming into the system.”
A further salary increase and other incentives will be explored.
The Development Committee will be discussing solar power for county facilities and the possibility of adding an additional county road maintenance crew.
Bunker said Deputy County Administrator Brian Sanders has been looking into the possibility of using solar power “to, you might say, electrify” the Government Center and “a couple of other large facilities.
“I think this is going to be a somewhat interesting discussion,” Bunker continued. “It doesn’t necessarily mean the deal would work for us, or necessarily be a good one, but we need to take a look at it.”
The county currently has three road maintenance crews. To add a fourth, there would be a startup cost of around $950,000 and recurring annual costs totaling approximately $553,000.
“We would basically be hiring nine additional people,” Bunker said.
Having a fourth crew, he believes, would allow the county to do maintenance work on dirt roads more frequently and to spend a little more time while completing each individual maintenance project.
“We are looking to fund this out of the road maintenance fees,” Bunker said.
Talks at the committee level are important steps in the creation of resolutions and ordinances that County Council as a whole will consider.
Items on the agenda for the County Council’s meeting that will follow the committee meetings include a resolution to declare a state of emergency in the county because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Bunker signed the declaration Monday, and County Council has been asked to ratify it.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers on the Government Center’s third floor.