Aiken County Council unanimously approved Tuesday the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the county’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.
All nine members of the panel were present for the special meeting, which was held at the Aiken County Government Center.
Included in the ordinance is an additional 10% pay increase for emergency medical services employees that would take effect in January 2020.
The 2019-2020 budget passed in June gave EMS workers a 4% raise.
“A great deal of turnover” among such employees is the reason to give their pay another 10% boost on top of that, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian told County Council.
“Most people are leaving for more money,” he said, adding there were 19 or 20 vacancies that last time he checked.
Up to three EMS stations at a time in the county have been closed temporarily because of a lack of personnel.
Closures of stations are “happening more frequently than we want,” Killian said.
In addition, the ordinance would increase the holiday bonus for full-time county employees from $400 to $800.
An increase to $600 originally was in the ordinance, but County Councilwoman Camille Furgiuele of District 2 made a motion to up the amount to $800.
Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders of District 7 and Council member Kathy Rawls of District 1 seconded the motion simultaneously.
The panel unanimously approved the $800 amount.
Also included in the budget amendment ordinance are changes in some of Midland Valley Fire District’s fees.
There were complaints that some of the payments were too high, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard on Monday.
The fire district made the adjustments.