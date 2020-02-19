Aiken County Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night that will allow a construction project at the Aiken County Animal Shelter to move forward.
In addition, the panel heard a request from Friends of the Animal Shelter President Jennifer Miller for more funds during a work session prior to its meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
The resolution authorizes the county to hire J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. to enclose the rear portion of the animal shelter’s kennels.
There is a roof over that area now, but the sides are “open to the elements,” County Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard on Monday.
According to the resolution, Aiken-based J.E. Stewart submitted the “lowest responsive and responsible bid” among the offers received from three vendors.
The cost of the project will be $409,800, and proceeds from Capital Project Sales Tax IV will provide the funding.
The animal shelter is at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.
During the work session, Miller asked County Council for a $50,000 increase in the animal shelter’s budget to cover the costs of “infrastructure needs for sustainability and continuance of spay and neuter programs.”
Included in that amount would be an additional $15,000 for the county’s spay and neuter voucher program and an additional $10,000 for the trap-neuter-return program for cats to pay for the “current part-time” veterinarian at the animal shelter.
Also part of the request was a $15,000 increase in the manpower budget to facilitate the hiring of a part-time veterinary technician for the trap-neuter-return program and a $10,000 increase in the animal shelter’s medical budget.
In other action Tuesday night, County Council unanimously passed a resolution to set the annual compensation for County Council Administrator Clay Killian.
It will be $160,000 per year.
In July 2018, Killian began working as a contract employee for the county, and he said he made approximately $175,000 annually.
But during its Feb. 4 meeting, County Council changed the terms of his employment by passing a resolution to make Killian a direct employee of the county.
“It’s just because of the rules of the retirement system,” said Killian after Tuesday’s meeting about the reason for the change. “They didn’t particularly like the contractor arrangement because I was not contributing to the system, but now I will be. It was just easier for the county and for me to go back on the payroll.”
Killian added that he expects to sign a new three-year contract as a direct employee soon with the county and is happy with the compensation and the terms.
Among the additional items approved unanimously by County Council on Tuesday night were the following:
• The second reading of an ordinance that would change the zoning for approximately 4 acres of property at 932 and 936 Chime Bell Church Road near New Ellenton from Residential Single-Family Conservation to Residential Multifamily Development.
• A resolution to accept $4,506 in grant funds from PalmettoPride for equipment and training for a litter enforcement program.
• A resolution to accept $9,000 in grant funds from PalmettoPride for marketing, training and supplies for the Keep Aiken County Beautiful program.
Eight of County Council’s nine members attended the meeting.
Bunker said Vice Chairman Andrew Siders was absent because he was in Kentucky for funeral following a death in the family.