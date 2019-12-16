The Aiken County Coroner's Office has named the person killed last week in a heavy equipment accident at ALCS Inc, a local business.

The office told the Aiken Standard on Monday the man was Robert Billy Harris, 53, of Aiken.

Harris died of "traumatic injuries," according to a previous announcement from the coroner's office. He was pronounced dead at the scene Dec. 12.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt told the Aiken Standard "a forklift with a boom on it" had "somehow come down on" Harris, who was driving it and became entrapped.

The sheriff described it as a "tragic accident."

ALCS Inc. is along Edgefield Highway.

Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this report.