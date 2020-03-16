Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables was among several others filing for election on Monday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Ables was appointed in March 2019 as the county's coroner following the death of Tim Carlton, who had served in that role since 2004.
He announced his candidacy on Feb. 27 at the Aiken County Judicial Center accompanied by Sheriff Michael Hunt, Second Circuit Solicitor Strom Thurmond Jr. and Senior Deputy Solicitor Bill Weeks.
Ables has served the citizens of Aiken County for the last 34 years under several roles including as an Aiken County Sheriff's deputy, narcotic investigator and criminal investigator.
In 1999 he joined the Aiken County Coroner's Officer and worked with Carlton and Carlton's predecessor, Sue Townsend.
"Growing up with Sue and Tim I learned the values of being compassionate, giving a voice to the dead, treating everybody with dignity and all of that was instilled in me from these two great coroner's before me," Ables said on Feb. 27.
Ables, who filed as a Republican, seeks to continue to move the coroner's office forward.
"Since my appointment by Governor Henry McMaster in 2019, it's been my privilege to serve the citizens of Aiken County as coroner," Ables said. "In the days and months to come, I look to the citizens to vote me to be their coroner."