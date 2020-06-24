An Aiken County burglary suspect who fled from deputies was placed into custody Tuesday night.
Around 9:50 p.m., Aiken County sheriff's deputies responded to the 300 block of Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken after receiving calls from the public for a possible location of wanted suspect Jonathan D. Griffin.
Deputies observed Griffin at the location and were able to take him into custody without incident, Sgt. Steve Shunn with the sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.
Griffin, 30, was first arrested June 12 after an investigation into a burglary on Edisto Road.
He fled from deputies after being evaluated by medical staff at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, the sheriff's office reported.
Griffin was also believed to be a suspect who led police on chase while riding a motorcycle in the Warrenville area on June 18.
Griffin was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Wednesday morning.
He was charged with escape, second degree burglary, trespassing, malicious injury to personal property and first degree harassment.