Aiken County deputies found over 500 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine from a man flagging down drivers Thursday night.
At 9 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to the area of Windsor Road and Surrey Race Road near Springfield for a suspicious person flagging down vehicles, according to a news release by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy located Michael Gallman pushing a motorcycle and carrying a backpack, according to the news release.
After the suspect provided a false name, it was determined he was wanted by the Columbia Police Department on other charges, the release states.
During a search incident to arrest, the deputy located 546 grams of a crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, and $5,509 in cash, according to the report.
Gallman was booked into the Aiken County detention center for trafficking in meth or cocaine base 400 grams or more and has a pending hold for the Columbia Police Department for unrelated charges.