The Aiken County Animal Shelter recently received a $40,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.
The funds will be used to help spay and neuter community cats and the pets of owners in need of financial assistance.
In addition, the money will help pay for safety net programs to reduce shelter surrenders and to meet the needs of animals at the shelter.
“Aiken County Animal Shelter is thrilled to receive a grant from the Petco Foundation to expand our programs and allow more pets and community cats to receive spay/neuter services, as well as help more pets in need,” said Bobby Arthurs, manager of Aiken County Animal Shelter, in a prepared statement. “We’re proud and humbled to partner with the Petco Foundation. Their generosity expands far beyond each Petco store and our community is greatly appreciative.”
Since 1999, the Petco Foundation has provided more than $280 million for spay and neuter services, pet cancer research and numerous other lifesaving initiatives.
Petco is a chain of stores that sell pet food, pet supplies and some types of small animals. There are more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is at 333 Wire Road.
For more information about the Animal Shelter, visit aikencountysc.gov.
For information about the Petco Foundation, visit petcofoundation.org.