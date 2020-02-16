A raffle is underway to help support the Aiken Council of Neighborhoods' ongoing efforts to protect and improve the quality of local life, and the winner may have just enough time to get ready for Masters week.
Being offered is a self-propelled Husqvarna-brand lawnmower with a Honda engine and a 21-inch cutting width, provided by the downtown True Value store. Raffle tickets are $5 each.
"We try to help the city and ... the neighborhoods and various things that come up," said Aiken businessman Sam Erb, the council's president. The idea with the raffle, he said, is to help provide support for local needy families around Christmastime.
"The drawing is April 4, and we're going to have it at True Value. The mower itself is on display with balloons on it, and signs ... and they're also selling raffle tickets there, and our active participant neighborhoods are also selling raffles."
Council activities, Erb said, include help for local Habitat for Humanity's home-repair efforts and annual support of the National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event, set this year for May 2 at the Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters, on Beaufort Street. Huge emphasis was also put recently into support for an Aiken ordinance "to keep trash out of people's yards, overgrown, torn-down fences or walls, engine parts, banged-up cars ... trying to keep yards attractive and keep the neighborhoods at the value that they need to be."
He added, "We try to raise awareness. We're trying to spearhead litter clean-up, and we support the police in every way we can."
The council was organized around 2007-08. "People don't really know about us, but we do exist, and we meet bi-monthly ... on a Tuesday," Erb said, recommending www.aikenneighborhoods.org as a good option for more details. "It's a work in progress."
If the raffle is a success, a similar one may be held in the fall, possibly offering an edger and a backpack-style leaf blower, he said.
"Everything that's raised will go back into the community," said Diane Saunders, the council's vice president.
Saunders was instrumental in the council's formation, as she was part of a group that visited Rock Hill to gather information about a similar group based there, followed by a similar trip to Greenville.
"It was felt that each neighborhood would have a stronger voice if we united and spoke to neighborhood issues as a group with a common purpose rather than speaking as individual neighborhoods," according to the website.
"Basically, what we want to do is, we want to help better Aiken County," Saunders said,
The council's purpose, according to its website, is to preserve and promote "the integrity of Aiken’s neighborhoods by serving as an umbrella group whose members are the various recognized and approved neighborhood organizations within the City of Aiken and Aiken County," and to "promote communication and cooperation between organizations, foster and celebrate a sense of community, respect diversity, and assist each other by providing a forum where member organizations can bring specific concerns for discussion and receive reliable information and support for legitimate causes."
Among the member neighborhoods are Fox Run, Crosland Park, Woodwinds, Westcliff, Kalmia Hills, Edgewood, Gem Lakes, Toole Hill, Governor Aiken Park and several others.
The next meeting is set for March 24 at 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Aiken Municipal Building, at 214 Park Avenue SW.