Police are seeking information on the identity of the suspect in a shooting on Nov. 7 at an Aiken convenience store.
At 12:53 p.m., police responded to the Three-Way Food Mart on York Street and Hampton Avenue in reference to a shooting, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety news release.
It was reported the male, who is pictured, discharged a firearm from a vehicle which resulted in damage to property at the incident location, according to the release.
There were no injuries reported.
The suspect fled the area in a gold color sedan, according to the news release. The vehicle has since been located.
Anyone with any information related to this investigation is asked to share tips through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. To provide information, call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit midlandscrimestoppers.com. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
