The Aiken City Council is continuing the conversation on making Aiken a more plastic-free city with several in-progress plastic ban ideas.
Last year the city council tasked the Energy and Environmental Committee with reviewing a potential ban on single-use plastic bags, or shopping bags. At the Jan. 13 work session, the committee presented City Council with information on what plastic is doing to the environment, as well as solutions to help alleviate the problem.
The committee members noted during their presentation that the disposal and environmental impact of single-use plastic bags as "a rapidly growing time bomb which with [we] have the power to defuse" that "has received less attention than deserved."
"They litter our streets, wash down our sewers, and eventually find their way into our rivers, streams and ocean where they choke wildlife and add to the demand for oil," said Energy and Environmental member Andy Hallen. "They are nearly impossible to recycle as 90 percent of them end up in landfills."
Research done by the committee estimates that 1 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide every year, with 380 billion of them being used in the United States.
In Aiken alone, a "30 yard container" of mixed plastic bags is taken to the landfill a day, Hallen said.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the city has started "reviewing other jurisdictions with a broad ban on plastic bags."
City Council will discuss how strict its policy will be.
A ban, should one go into place, could lead to the banning of other plastic-based materials in restaurants and business, such as plastic straws, styrofoam containers and more.
The ban may allow for some exemptions, said Bedenbaugh, including plastic sleeves for newspapers, dry cleaning bags and plastic bags for pharmaceuticals.
Since 2016, numerous counties and cities within South Carolina have initiated various types of bans on single-use bags, containers, and other forms of plastic. South Carolina currently has 17 jurisdictions that have banned single-use plastic bans, or will ban them by the end of 2020.
One jurisdiction that most recently enacted such a band is Mount Pleasant, with that ban going into effect last April.