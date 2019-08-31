Just a few days shy of the opening of the 2019 Season with a performance of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," Aiken Community Theatre held an open house, giving tours of the theater and marketing the upcoming season.
“This open house is about giving the community a sneak peek into the background of Aiken Community Theatre,” said board member Gail Daigle. “It’s about promoting the season that is coming up, this 2019-2020 season, and of course promoting the 'Hunchback of Notre Dame.'”
Kyle Seconi, director of the upcoming "Hunchback of Notre Dame," said Saturday that the theater offers a little bit of everything for people who want to get involved.
"Hunchback," which opens Thursday, is not like the typical Disney film, Seconi said, adding that it’s a dark and rich show.
“It’s a great story, the music is empowering and the talent is phenomenal. They deserve every person in this town to see the show at least once. I think when they leave, they got their money’s worth,” Seconi said of the show, which has a production crew and cast of almost 100 people.
Theater supporter Karla Heitkamp said theater can give someone a whole new world.
“It’s just escape, fun, joy, laughter – live, real people,” she said. “There’s just nothing like that, you couldn’t get that at the movie theater.”
The theater is a nonprofit, and has a Youth Wing program for children and teens.
“We want people to know more about (the theater),” Daigle said, “but now just know more about it, but I still find people in the community that don’t know about the theater at all.”
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" runs Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sept. 9, and Sept. 12-14. Upcoming shows include "Of Mice and Men," "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and "A Christmas Story."