On Aug. 10, the Free Riders Motorcycle Club – along with other clubs and organizations – held a Community Back2School Bash at the new Second Baptist Complex on York Street. The event provided free school supplies to local children.
Families were lined to receive the school supplies ahead of the event’s official starting time at 11 a.m.
Inside the building, volunteers manned multiple tables filled with donated supplies for students from elementary school to high school.
In addition to the school supplies, there was plenty to keep people entertained, turning the event into a real party.
There were hot dogs, a dunking booth, musical chairs, a flavored ice truck, a dance contest, a DJ played music under a red tent and a bouncy house was set up as well.
The Free Riders Motorcycle Club has hosted the Back2School Bash for 18 years of the club’s 22 years of existence, according to Carol Scurry, the club’s treasurer, head coordinator, and business manager who was in charge of the event.
“It’s a matter of giving back," Scurry said. "You say you want to be a part of something, and being a part of something means being able to give back… I’m a former school teacher, and that’s how it started. Being a professional and seeing how the kids need different things and it all started from there… And it got bigger and bigger and bigger.”
“It’s a financial burden that we feel like we can relieve with some parents,” Scurry said. “Because this area, they need that support. Some of us probably think that giving that backpack and little bit of supplies is not much, but that means a whole lot to somebody.”