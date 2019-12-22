The Adath Yeshurun Synagogue in downtown Aiken was packed with people on Sunday night, and many of them weren't of the Jewish faith.
"The beauty of something like this is just to introduce yourself to your non-Jewish friends and neighbors," said Rabbi Aaron Rozovsky, who spoke on Sunday night. "It's really about building a community here tonight."
Sunday was the first night of Hanukkah, but it was also a community outreach and education event at the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue. Rozovsky, who was visiting Aiken for the first time, was invited to speak to a sold-out room about the origins of Hanukkah and how the holiday evolved in the United States.
"Most of the people here tonight are not Jewish," Rozovsky said. "It just shows that people are here in support of us and showing they love us, and they're standing with us. I think that's the beauty any time the non-Jewish community shows up at a Jewish event. We welcome that. It shows that they're standing next to us."
Rozovky's lecture covered the life and death of Alexander the Great, feuds between Jewish and Hellenistic culture, and the rebel Judah who led the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire.
It was during this revolt, Rozovky said, that oil that should have been enough to keep candles in the menorah in the temple burning for one day lasted for eight days, which was believed to be a miracle and led to the creation of the holiday.
Hanukkah, Rozovsky said, is actually a minor Jewish holiday but has gained significant traction in American culture. He attributed this in part to religious freedom in the U.S., modern empathy for the Maccabean Revolt and proximity to the major American holiday of Christmas, which shares some similarities with Hanukkah, such as "bringing light into the home."
The origins of the presents on Hanukkah, Rozovsky said, comes from religious oppression, during a time in history when reading the Torah was prohibited and Jewish people would pretend to be gambling to hide the fact they were secretly reading their religious texts.
Coins would be given to children and everyone would pretend to gamble with the dreidel, Rozovsky said.
After the talk, attendees gathered for a traditional Jewish meal, which included potato pancakes, also known as latkes, and apple sauce.
The evening was concluded when Rozovsky lit the first candle in the hanukkiah, a menorah used on Hanukkah.