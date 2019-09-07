A community meeting was held on Thursday night so people could voice their concerns about addiction problems in Aiken County.
The Aiken Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Services handed the floor over to the public, asking for their thoughts, suggestions and experiences.
Many of the comments focused on education about substance abuse in schools – or lack thereof.
"I didn't learn about addiction," said one speaker, who claimed to be a recovered alcoholic. "I learned about breaking the law."
The meeting, which was held in the YMCA of Aiken County in Graniteville, was the first of four community listening sessions that will be held throughout Aiken County.
The meetings are not just for those who have experienced issues with addiction; everyone who has concerns about addiction issues in Aiken County and would like to voice those concerns is invited to attend.
The community listening sessions are the first part of a massive research effort taking place to better understand and combat Aiken County's addiction problems, especially with regard to opioid abuse.
The researching is being done by the Aiken Center for Alcohol and Other Drug Services and the USC Arnold School of Public Health.
"When skilled researchers ... overlay and analyze these data sets, then a story will emerge for us here in Aiken County," said Aiken Center Executive Director Margaret Key in an email. "We should be able to understand ‘hot spots’ by Zip code, I believe. We should see patterns. And when that analysis is combined with the information from the other two components above, then we will have perhaps the best possible current understanding of the nature of our Aiken County alcohol and other drug problems."
The committee guiding this project includes key players from several major organizations in Aiken County, such as Aiken Regional Medical Centers, the Aiken County Public School District, Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, religious leaders, DHEC personnel and more.
"This group is guiding the research and they will meet in November to hear from our USC team about findings and then begin to craft our plan of action," said Key. "(Including) our recommendations for the county’s collective response to the problem – from teen vaping to the opioid epidemic and everything in between."
On Thursday night, attendees participated freely in a moderated discussion regarding addiction in Aiken County. A class of public school students from Aiken attended the meeting and participated in the discussion as well.
The students participated in table-top sessions, where they filled out two pages of suggestions about how they thought addiction problems could be dealt with in schools.
Given that these sessions are part of what will drive the committee's response to addiction issues in Aiken County, the public is strongly encouraged to attend.
Three other community listening sessions will be taking place throughout the next several weeks.
Next sessions:
• Session 2 — Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. at Courtney Senior Center, located at 49 Roy St., Wagener.
• Session 3 — Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. at H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, located at 1700 Whiskey Road in Aiken.
• Session 4 — Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. at The Wesley Center, located 639 Georgia Ave., North Augusta.
For more information, call the Aiken Center 803-649-1900.