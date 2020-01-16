The Aiken Civic Orchestra will give a nod to its beginning as a small, string orchestra at a concert Saturday.
The orchestra will present “Sultry Strings,” a strings-only concert, at 7:30 p.m. in the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken.
Tickets are $15, general admission; $10, senior citizens; and $7, students, and are available at Etherredge Center box office.
Featuring the lush sound of a string orchestra, the orchestra will present “an evening of beautiful music,” Conductor Adam DePriest said in a news release.
"We love to stir your musical senses," he said.
The program will feature some of the greatest hits of the string orchestra repertoire, DePriest said. Mozart's “Divertimento in D Major,” Bartok's “Romanian Folk Dances” and Debussy's “Danses Sacrée et Profane for Harp and Strings” will complete the first half of the program.
"After intermission, we will stitch together our own suite for strings by highlighting well-known movements from the string orchestra literature,” DePriest said.
The second part of the program will feature Antonin Dvorak's “Serenade for Strings (1st movement),” Pyotr Tchaikovsky's “Serenade for Strings (2nd movement),” Frank Bridge's “Suite for Strings (3rd movement)” and Gustav Holst's “St. Paul Suite (4th movement)."
Carolyn Munford will be the harp soloist for Debussy.
"This is a very unique opportunity to see a live harp performance," DePriest said. "It is such a beautiful instrument that is often shoved in the corner of the orchestra. Having it featured front and center is a real treat."
Munford is a professional harpist based in Augusta. She has won prizes at several prestigious music competitions around the country, according to the release. She regularly performs around the southeastern U.S. and is the principal harpist of the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra.
She also has a private studio, teaching harp and piano lessons to students of all ages out of her home in Evans, Georgia.
Eight and a half years ago, DePriest founded the Aiken Civic Orchestra as a small string orchestra of local musicians seeking an ensemble experience. After five years of building a reputation among string players, the orchestra added winds, brass and percussion to become a full, symphonic orchestra.
In February 2018, the orchestra became a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.
With an emphasis on featuring local talent, the Aiken Civic Orchestra now performs about 10 programs a season with music ranging from popular to masterpieces and even contemporary works, covering a dynamic range of composers.