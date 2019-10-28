The Aiken Civic Orchestra, under the baton of Adam DePriest, will present its fall masterworks program at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in USC Aiken's Etherredge Center.
Billed as "Mostly Mozart," the concert will continue to exemplify ACO's motto of "celebrating community through music" and marks the second concert of their eighth season, according to a news release from the orchestra. The program will highlight the genius of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with a performance of his “Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major, K. 453” and his “Symphony No. 25 in G minor, K. 183,” according to the release.
Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for senior citizens and $7 for students. Tickets are available from the Etherredge Center Box Office in person or by calling 803-641-3305. Tickets also are online through the Etherredge Center's website at www.usca.edu/etherredge-center.
Mozart composed his “Symphony No. 25” when he was 17 , completing it in October 1773. Sometimes nicknamed "the little G minor symphony," drawing a comparison to the "big" G minor Symphony No. 40, the work is often viewed as Mozart's first decisive step from child prodigy to great composer, from entertainer to artist, according to the release.
The “Piano Concerto No. 17” was finished in 1784 and is unique in that Mozart did not write this for himself but composed this for his pupil Barbara von Ployer. It is one of a few concertos to appear in print during his short lifetime.
Returning to Etherredge Center with the Aiken Civic Orchestra, Clara Park will be the soloist for the “Piano Concerto No. 17.”
Park has performed as a soloist and chamber musician on three continents and is currently on faculty at Augusta University. Park performed last season for ACO's "All-Steinway, All-Together" Concert, helping to complete the All-Steinway campaign at USC Aiken. She will perform on the new Steinway Model D piano.
The concert also will feature winners of the ACO 2019 Concerto Competition performing at the beginning of the program.
Michelle Wei, 12, will perform the opening movement from Franz Joseph Haydn's “Piano Concerto in C major, Hob. XIV: 4.” Tyleigh Spiller, 14, will perform the opening movement from Alec Rowley's “Miniature Concerto.” Wei and Spiller are both students of Mary Losey in Aiken.
Each year DePriest organizes a competition for local students, and the winners earn the opportunity to perform with the orchestra.
Concertgoers also will have a chance to purchase $50 raffle tickets for a dinner for four at the Green Boundary Club with DePriest. George Funeral Home will sponsor the dinner and will provide limousine service.
A winner will be drawn at the orchestra's 7:30 p.m. Holiday Festival on Dec. 13 at St. John's United Methodist Church.
The dinner is part of an ongoing fundraiser for the orchestra that began at the season opening Pops Concert, according to the release.