The Aiken City Council intends to retain City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh and is reviewing his contract.
The Aiken City Council will review Bedenbaugh's contract Monday night behind closed doors in an executive session before approving an agreement during the planned 7 p.m. public meeting.
The City Council meets in council chambers in the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave.
Bedenbaugh's current contract expires July 18.
City Council members previously began the discussion of Bedenbaugh's contract at its June 8 excessive session, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said.
While the specifics of Bedenbaugh's new contract will not be agreed upon until Monday, Osbon said he would like to see Bedenbaugh's contract extended to a multi-year agreement compared to the one-year contract he currently is working under.
"(Bedenbaugh's) done a great job leading our city ... He does a tremendous job communicating with council and addressing the needs of our city," Osbon said.
Bedenbaugh's current contract states that he earns $137,800 with various medical benefits.
Bedenbaugh first joined the city in 2011 as the assistant city manager.
Former City Manager John Klimm abruptly left his post in early 2018 citing family health concerns, and Bedenbaugh became the interim city manager. In July 2018, Bedenbaugh was contracted as the new city manager with favorable reviews from City Council members.
Other business on City Council's agenda includes the second and final reading for the second phase of the Kemper Downs neighborhood expansion and a vote granting a temporary construction easement to apartment developer Woodford Trace SC LLC so it can begin construction on the portion of the road along the Pawnee Nielson Connector.