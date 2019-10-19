Performers at the STARR Community Stage didn't let gloomy weather stop them from empowering their community or evangelizing on Saturday during the Aiken City Limits music festival.
"It's all about taking off masks," said Cynthia Mitchell, the main coordinator of the STARR Stage. "We're all in this together, loving on each other and helping each other heal. We need to understand the realities of trauma."
STARR (Supporters of Trauma Awareness, understand the Reality, engage the Resources) is a portion of Aiken City Limits that uses music and resource fairs to address trauma and its effects in the community.
"Extended exposure to poverty triggers trauma," Mitchell said. "We wanted to understand the impact of trauma not only in our personal lives but in our community."
One of the performers, gospel singer Kymberly Jackson (whose stage name is Unique the Chosen One) has been singing since she was 3 years old. She launched her professional career in 2009.
"I was asked to come and minister music by Cynthia Mitchell," Jackson said. "I just thought it was an awesome opportunity to be involved in such a good ... community event."
Jackson said the event went "really well" and she was happy to see a blend of nonprofits, performers and vendors supporting the community in dealing with trauma at Aiken City Limits.
One of those vendors was Michelle Broadmax, who won a dance-off for a gift card during the event. Broadmax was at Aiken City Limits representing the Purification International Enterprise (PIE), a business she started that focuses on uplifting and empowering young girls, especially women of color.
"I've been doing this since I was 18 (years old)," Broadmax said. "Unfortunately, what I have seen is a decline in role models for young black girls. Instead of getting better, it's actually gotten worse ... there's no real role models, especially on TV. It's always a terrible image."
Broadmax, who herself struggled with abusive relationships – the death of her mother and loneliness from a young age – seeks to provide support services for women who may be going through what she went through.
"It's so much drama, and that's all we fill our daughters with," Broadmax said. "Our community is hurting. And it's imperative for a younger black woman to see another saying 'I've been here and I've done it.' And that's what I've done. I've turned my trauma into an organization."
Rainy weather significantly impacted Aiken City Limits this weekend, causing several events to be rescheduled for Sunday. Other events, such as Atoms in the Alley, had to be canceled.
"At least six vendors called and said they weren't going to make it," said Mitchell. "It has impacted some of the attendance, but it has not impacted the energy and the vibe ... I believe that everybody who needs to be here is here."