The final day of the Aiken City Limits festival ended with sunshine, music and community events at the Highfields Event Center in Aiken.
"Besides the rain, everyone has been psyched up about participating and finding music all around town," said the festival's main organizer, Katy Lipscomb. "There's been something for everybody the whole weekend, so we're looking forward today to the final event out here with the sun finally out."
Among those enjoying the good weather at Aiken City Limits were the Holt family, who were attending the festival for the very first time.
"So far, it's been good," said Monte Holt. "Seeing all the different creative ventures out here is really awesome."
Holt, who went to the festival with his wife Nicole and his two young sons, Liam and Lucas, said it was a great event for his family to attend over the weekend.
"Coming out and listening to all the good music, seeing a bunch of creative people – I love that," Holt said. "It's good our kids can see all the things people are making, too."
One of the events the family got to see at Highfields on Sunday was the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare dog talent show.
Alexis Schonberger entered the show with her tiny pooch Pogo.
"I've had him about four years," Schonberger said. "I adopted him from the SPCA in December 2015."
On Sunday, Pogo was dressed up in a Captain America costume (Schonberger is a big Marvel fan) and showed off his tricks for crowd.
"He knew it (the tricks) from the shelter," Schonberger said. "He just started doing it whenever he's excited for food."
Aside from the dog show, people at Aiken City Limits were also treated to music from artists such as Alec James and Anybody's Guess. Shoppers browsed the Field of Dreams Entrepreneur Village for gifts, crafts and jewelry made by local vendors.
Aiken City Limits was impacted by rainy weather from Tropical Storm Nestor over the weekend. Several events had to be rescheduled or moved indoors, while others, like Atoms in the Alley, had to be canceled.
Lipscomb said the collaboration between the 12 key organizers of Aiken City Limits to keep the festival going throughout the weekend was "unbelievable."
"Everyone made it happen," Lipscomb said.