Aiken City Councilwoman Kay Biermann Brohl is the daughter of a survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which happened 78 years ago today and led to the United States’ formal entry into World War II.
At the time, her father, Henry Halcomb, was stationed at Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
Planes from the Land of the Rising Sun struck that military facility approximately nine minutes prior to the Pearl Harbor assault.
“It was only in the last two years of his life that he would talk about it, and then it was just in spurts,” Brohl said. “I think that was just part of being in the Greatest Generation. They didn’t complain about anything. But when he would talk about it, tears would come up in his eyes. He said, ‘Don’t trust anybody who can’t cry about their God, their family or their country.’”
Halcomb owned several American flag pins, and he wore at least one of them every day while living with Brohl during the final years of his life, which ended in 2012 when Halcomb was 92.
“He wouldn’t go out of the house without an American flag somewhere on him,” Brohl said.
For Halcomb, when he was younger, the military wasn’t all about duty to his country. It also offered him a chance for a brighter future.
“He was born and raised in Kentucky on a small farm in Appalachia,” Brohl said. “There wasn’t much going on there back then. It was a coal mining area, and I think he realized to have opportunities, he needed to leave.”
In 1939, Halcomb enlisted in the U.S. Army.
“Even though he had polio as a boy, he managed to pass the physical exam and go through all of boot camp,” Brohl said. “I asked him about it, and he said, ‘Well, they didn’t ask if I had had polio, and I didn’t tell them.’ But his legs were very thin. I remember that while I was growing up, my dad loved to walk, and that probably kept his muscles as supple as they could be.”
On the morning Pearl Harbor was attacked, Halcomb and a friend had gone to the mess hall for breakfast at Kaneohe Bay.
“While they were sitting there, they kept hearing kind of booming sounds,” Brohl said. “He told me they thought, ‘Gosh, it’s Sunday morning, we don’t think they would be dredging the harbor down in Pearl.’”
After they finished eating, Halcomb and his buddy walked outside, and it was then that they saw airplanes in the sky.
“They thought, ‘Well that’s interesting, they don’t usually do exercises on Sunday morning,’” Brohl said. “Sunday morning was a time of letting the guys relax, unless there were announced maneuvers.”
The planes traveled in a circle, and when they did, the aircraft flew right over where Halcomb and his friend were standing.
“They could see the red sun, the ball, on the planes, and they (the aircraft) strafed them,” Brohl said. “They were so close they could see which of the pilots had mustaches and beards. He (Halcomb) said they were laughing and having a great time.
“I asked him, ‘Daddy, what did you do?’ He said, ‘We dove for cover. We were looking for anything we could get under – a jeep or a car, it didn’t matter.’”
Neither Halcomb nor any of the men around him were wearing sidearms.
“They were finally able to dig up a water-cooled machine gun, but then they had to find ammunition for it because it was locked up,” Brohl said. “By the time they did that, they weren’t able to be successful at hitting anything. Too much time had passed. They were so surprised. I asked him, ‘Daddy, weren’t you scared?’ He said, ‘We didn’t have time to be scared.’”
Afterward, Halcomb told his daughter he knew things were going to be much different going forward.
“It was just chaos from that moment on,” Brohl said. “They could see Pearl Harbor and the billowing smoke all over. He said, ‘I knew I wasn’t going to be going home for a good while. We were at war, whether the president had announced it or not.’”
Eventually, Halcomb moved to Schofield Barracks, which was a short drive north of Pearl Harbor.
“After the bombing, everybody, unless you were an officer, did shore patrol because they were fearing an invasion,” Brohl said.
“A couple of times, he remembered being frightened when he was walking along a deserted beach with his rifle and a coconut would fall.”
Halcomb remained in Hawaii, where he helped unload ships, for the rest of World War II. He was a corporal when he left the Army in September 1945 and then returned to Kentucky.
“For a while, he drove coal trucks,” Brohl said. “He didn’t want to work in the mines, so he moved to Ohio to work for General Motors, and that was probably one of the most intelligent things he ever did. He was an assembly worker, and when he retired he had a pension.”
In addition to Brohl, Halcomb and his wife, Vivian, raised two sons.
When he was older and after his children were grown, Halcomb visited the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Pearl Harbor and the former naval air station at Kaneohe Bay, which now is known as Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
During Halcomb’s trip to Hawaii, “It was hard for him to get around because he had to walk with a cane,” Brohl said. “But he was excited, and he and my younger brother had a grand time. Dad was treated wonderfully.”
While they were at Pearl Harbor, Brohl continued, “My brother said, ‘I was choked up, and dad couldn’t even talk.’”
When Brohl and her husband, Ed, went on their honeymoon, they also went to Hawaii and visited Pearl Harbor, and it was an emotional experience.
“While we were riding the little tender out to the memorial that is over the USS Arizona, everybody was talking and laughing,” Brohl said. “But when we got off the boat, you could hear a pin drop. It was very sobering because you were standing over men that had been killed during the bombing and they were still down there.”
Today, Brohl will remember her father and the others who survived or were killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“He was just a country boy, like so many who served,” Brohl said. “They went and did their duty. They didn’t think anything about it. It was just what they did. To me, it’s so amazing that as many that did came back and lived normal lives after what they saw. It is very humbling to think about the kind of grit and character that they had.”
Halcomb and his wife are buried at Southlawn Cemetery & Mausoleum in Aiken.