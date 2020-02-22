Aiken City Council members will have "some discussion" on the possibility of more parking options in downtown Aiken in their pre-meeting work session Monday night.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh will present a former cost of the work for Newberry Street parking as well as discuss with Council how to continue with the the potential construction of a parking garage off Chesterfield Street next to the city's future headquarters in the former Regions Bank building.
Both issues were discussed at the Feb. 10 meeting and work session.
Additional items on the regular meeting agenda include the further discussion of several items from the Feb. 10 meeting on Monday night, including prioritizing the Capital Project Sales Tax projects, the reading of an ordinance to rescind the balance of the Aiken Corporation consolidated loan with the City of Aiken, and amending the concept plan for signage at The Village at Woodside.
New business will include the approval of recommendation from Accommodations Tax Committee for allocation of funds from the 2020-2021 cycle in the amount of $352,200.
These funds cover various events held in Aiken, including the Battle of Aiken and Aiken Fall Steeplechase.
Additional work session discussion items include a discussion on the annual city budgets and a presentation by Barbara Nelson of the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare to bring forward several ordinance changes and items for consideration for the fiscal year 2020-21 budget such as a strategy to reduce dog admissions at the shelter and a strategy to regulate commercial animal breeders through a commercial breeders business license.