Aiken City Council will further decide the future of several city projects approved by Aiken County under the Capital Project Sales Tax IV.
Council passed the first reading of an ordinance prioritizing more than $33 million worth of projects for the City of Aiken which were approved by Aiken County voters in the CPST IV referendum in November 2018.
Discussing the projects in advance will allow for council to plan and submit requests in a timely fashion so that the city can request reimbursements as needed, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
Due to an appeals court case in Richland County that took a state-wide effect, the money for city projects has to be spent first and then refunded to the city within a 10-day period.
"I don't believe it will strain our capacity (for projects)," Bedenbaugh said. "We are going to ask for the reimbursements monthly if not more often."
Projects up for priority consideration include:
- Water infrastructure ($6,000,000).
- Sanitary sewer ($5,000,000).
- Stormwater system ($5,300,000).
- Whiskey Road Corridor Project ($5,500,000).
- Sidewalks ($1,000,000).
- Public Safety equipment and facilities ($3,900,000).
- Parks, Recreation and Tourism ($6,750,000).
Aiken County originally allocated $50,911,319 for projects for the City of Aiken which were approved by voters.
In the event that the funding for CPST IV does not bring in the revenue estimated by the S.C. Department of Revenue, there will not be sufficient money for all the approved projects.
The city is anticipating approximately $40 million will be collected of the nearly $51 million.
"Though the ballot calls for an amount up to $50.911 million, we conservatively estimate we will collect $40 million and with the $6.55 million borrow ahead Council has approved, we would like to reorder projects totaling $33.45 million," Bedenbaugh said.
Council will vote on the second reading of the prioritization of these projects at the Feb. 24 meeting.
In other business:
Additional items addressed at the City Council meeting included an update on the Residential Yard Trash Collections Ordinance and a first reading on the rescinding of an Aiken Corporation Consolidated Loan.
After a discussion with citizens at the Jan. 13 meeting, Council passed the Residential Yard Trash Collections Ordinance that allows citizens to place yard trash in "alternate locations," including community piles or with neighboring property owners. Council will revisit the amendment in six months to a year for a progress update.
Council additionally voted to continue the discussion on rescinding the balance of the $256,400 Aiken Corporation Consolidated Loan with the City of Aiken.
Aiken Corporation wishes to use the loan for potential economic development, such as housing.