The Aiken City Council meets Monday night and is set to tackle a hefty list of economic development, housing and other projects.

On the 7 p.m. agenda are reviews of a nonbinding downtown redevelopment proposal, which includes Richland Avenue streetscape improvements, a rebooted Hotel Aiken, the new city hall and a potential parking garage; an incentives package for a a 48-apartment buildout near Owens Street, close to Whiskey Road; and plans for 141 acres bounded by Old Wagener Road and Rudy Mason Parkway, the prospective home of Aiken's famed steeplechase events as well as a commercial strip.

City Council meets at the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. No informal work session is scheduled prior to the council's regular meeting.

The nonbinding redevelopment pitch was put forth by the Aiken Municipal Development Commission last month; it is more an advisory document than anything else, but lays out what the future of the Richland Avenue corridor between Laurens and Chesterfield streets could be.

The city would not be obligated to follow through on or pursue the proposed projects, both private and public, if City Council accepts the plan Monday.

Constructing and establishing dozens of affordable apartments near Owens Street and the Whiskey Road Walmart will cost millions of dollars, city documents show.

"In addition to providing highly needed affordable housing," Tim O'Briant, the city's economic development chief, wrote in a late-July memo, "the property's construction is affording the City of Aiken the opportunity to get the Pawnee-Nielson Connector started as the developer has agreed to construct the initial phase of the project at its own expense to address concerns regarding pedestrian safety and traffic congestion in the area."

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission unanimously recommended approving the incentives agreement, which would defray some costs. The Woodford Trace development — featuring two apartment buildings and a club house — has been the subject of much public consternation.

Other items on City Council's Monday agenda include a request to borrow funds for a sewer project and resolutions to provide city, water or sewer services to certain properties.