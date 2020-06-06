In their first meeting in City Council Chambers since March, the Aiken City Council will debate several fee adjustments and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the city's annual budget for a second and final time Monday night.
The public may attend the meeting at 7 p.m. as Council discusses a minor fee increase for water and sewer services and fire protection that will go into effect after July 1.
Other rates, such as the city's current 62 mills millage rate will remain the same, meaning property taxes won't increase.
The fee increases are "typical" for maintaining these services, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh previously said, and are not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is recommending a 3% water and sewer rate increase that will see the average residential customer's bill increase $1.48 per month.
The city will additionally review increasing firefighter protection service fees for out-of-city customers. The current minimum fee for residential customers is $11.50 a month, or $138 a year, while the maximum is $41 a month, or $492 annually.
The minimum fee is expected to be increased to $12 a month, or $144 a year, while the maximum is $45 a month, or $540 annually.
In other business, the city's budget is expected to be "stable."
During the pandemic shutdown, major revenues for the city were shaken after the Masters Tournament was cancelled and non-essential businesses were closed in addition to restaurants having to suspend indoor dining.
Revenues for the Hospitality and Accommodation tax funds and Capital Projects Sales Tax IV for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 are expected to be the most impacted the pandemic, while the majority of other city tax funds are expected to be effected to a lesser degree.
After ongoing conversations with city staff, Bedenbaugh suggested a halt in spending CPST IV funds at least until August. A 50% drop in revenue from the Accommodation Tax and 20% drop from the Hospitality Tax are expected.
Bedenbaugh previously stated that a saving grace for these two funds will come with the probable Masters Tournament returning in Fall.
The City Council Chambers are located at 214 Park Ave. S.W.