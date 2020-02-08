Aiken City Council will discuss the budgets surrounding Capital Projects Sales Tax IV Projects and the projects funded by the tax at its Monday meeting.
Aiken voters approved the fourth round of Capital Projects Sales Tax, or CPST IV, in November 2018 for $51 million as stated in city documents.
Projects such as the Whiskey Road Corridor Improvements project and the Congestion Relief and Sidewalk Installation project are on the list at a cost of $8 million.
Council has previously authorized interfunded borrowing of $6.55 million to complete several infrastructure projects, stormwater improvements in parkways along Park Avenue and swimming pool renovations at Smith-Hazel.
The first three rounds of the Capital Projects Sales Tax were distributed quarterly through checks by the county treasurer reflecting the proceeds from the tax.
Since CPST III, a major state court case requires the county treasurer to hold the funds in a special account that accrues interest, and receipts and other documentation are filed for reimbursement.
The city is expecting to receive at least $40 million so prioritization is needed for the next $33.45 million of projects.
If City Council desires to reorder the projects, an ordinance will be necessary.
Additional items on the agenda include amendments to the Residential Yard Trash Collection, a reading to rezone properties at 150 and 160 Rutland Drive from Industrial to General Business, and a discussion to repeal the balance of the Aiken Corporation Consolidated $256,400 loan with the City of Aiken.