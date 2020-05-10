Aiken City Council will review the fiscal year 2020-21 budget at its Monday night meeting.
They will discuss the impact of coronavirus on the city's funds and other aspects of the budget, including a first vote a 3% raise in water and sewer rates, maintaining the current 62 mills millage rate and the spending rates for several local departments.
The budget for FY 2020-21 is set to begin July 1 and end June 30, 2021. There are still several unknowns due to the coronavirus' impact on city services – for example, major projects that have not already been previously funded may be put on hold.
Funding for the Department of Public Safety allows for the continuation of several positions, including the mid-year addition of a crime analyst and two traffic officers.
Aiken's budgets are expected overall to be stable since the city has been "conservative" with its revenue estimates, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
However, the city's hospitality and accommodations tax funds are expected to feel the biggest impact of the coronavirus due to the lack of in-restaurant dining and hotel stays in city during the last month and a half.
Other business
Council will additionally give final approval on the rezoning of the South Centennial Avenue business park along with a concept plan for a possible retail or restaurant in the area, as well as final approval for a General Business rezoning to allow for a Puerto Rican-themed restaurant on 1625 Richland Ave. E.
Council will review the first reading to establish a suburban water fee. The fee would be directed at out-of-city residents who do not receive city water in order to contribute to the operation of the fire safety division of Public Safety.
Council will review the first reading of an amendment to the city code to allow for musical and other creative street performances.
Council will receive an update on the status of the Sand River Sewer (Downtown) Project regarding the Sand River Basin Sanitary Sewer Cleaning and Grouting Project.