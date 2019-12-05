The Aiken Steeplechase Association has found a possible new home for its events, and the City of Aiken might help financially with the purchase of the property.
Steeplechase Association President Paul Sauerborn said Thursday that his organization would like to buy a tract of approximately 140 acres on the eastern edge of Aiken.
The land is part of a mostly undeveloped 240.60-acre parcel bisected by Rudy Mason Parkway. Bordering the portion that the Steeplechase Association wants to acquire are Rudy Mason, Old Wagener Road and Richland Avenue.
“We have a contract to purchase it,” Sauerborn said.
The owner is Satcher Properties LLC, according to Aiken County land records.
During its meeting Monday at 7 p.m., Aiken City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance that would provide the Steeplechase Association with $1.5 million to assist with the purchase of the property.
One million dollars of that amount would be in the form of a grant from the City of Aiken, and the remaining $500,000 would be in the form of a loan that would be repaid to the city.
The money would come from Accommodations Tax proceeds and Capital Project Sales Tax funds, according to a news release issued Thursday by the City of Aiken.
A public hearing on the ordinance also will be held during City Council's meeting.
“I think City Council recognizes the intrinsic value that the Steeplechase Association brings not only to the City of Aiken, but to the entire area,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Thursday. “We believe it is necessary for these signature events to progress and improve, and one way to do that is by relocating them to a new track, which will give them (the Steeplechase Association) a lot of opportunity to bring steeplechasing not only to current subscribers, but to a whole new potential list of subscribers.”
The Steeplechase Association conducts two events annually – the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase – at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
In June, the Steeplechase Association announced a plan to begin holding the events at a new location in the near future.
At the time, the organization hadn’t found a site, but its news release said the relocation would take place following the 2021 Spring Steeplechase at Bruce’s Field.
“That is still our expectation,” said Sauerborn on Thursday. “We would hope to be racing there (on the new site) in the fall 2021.”
He described the Steeplechase Association as “real excited” about the new location.
“It all kind of hinges on participation by the city, but it’s encouraging,” Sauerborn said. “I think it’s a good fit for us and certainly a good fit for the city and the community. It’s accessible, and it has plenty of acreage, so we can have flexibility and we can manage the crowds easier.”
In recent years, the space available for steeplechase events at Bruce’s Field has decreased because of the efforts by the Horse Park Foundation to develop a major equestrian center there.
Barns, show rings and an office building have been constructed on the property.
Hunter/jumper, Special Olympics, dressage and eventing competitions are held at Bruce’s Field in addition to the Fall and Spring steeplechases.
Attendance at the Spring Steeplechase has reached more than 30,000, and the Fall Steeplechase usually attracts 10,000 to 15,000 spectators.
Sauerborn said the Steeplechase Association has looked at 20 or so pieces of property over a four-year period in its effort to find a new site for its events.
City Council will meet Monday in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building at 214 Park Ave. S.W.