The Aiken City Council on Monday night will publicly review plans for an affordable housing complex near Whiskey and Dougherty roads, a corridor infamous in the community for congestion and traffic mishaps.
Woodford Trace SC LLC requested annexation and concept plan approval earlier this year for a 48-unit multifamily-housing development on 4.5 acres of land off Owens Street, a spot between Walmart and Publix, generally speaking. The parcel in question is currently vacant.
Thirty of the apartments are planned to be two-bedroom; 18 are planned to be three-bedroom. Other community amenities could include a clubhouse, a playground, a picnic area, a business center and a community room.
If constructed – the project cost is estimated to be $8.8 million – the two apartment buildings would be next to Palmetto Crossing, a separate affordable community. The initial qualifying income for the proposed Woodford Trace complex is $22,000-$40,740, according to documents submitted to the city.
The pitch faces what appears to be an uphill battle: Neighboring businesses have rallied against the plans, as have city residents, and the Planning Commission, which advises City Council, in October recommended denying the plans, citing a lack of sufficient infrastructure in the area. City Council's meeting packet also includes a laundry list of conditions that could be set.
"I mean it's a nightmare over there," Planning Commission Chairman Jack Hunter said two months ago. "I live over there, and I go up and down Dougherty quite regularly."
The planning panel's recommendation was unanimous with one absent. Talking points from the developer, included in City Council's meeting packet, have pushed back on that decision. Professional references and recommendations were also submitted to the city.
City Council's 4 p.m. work session includes a presentation and discussion on the Woodford Trace project. Will Williams, the president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership, is expected to speak.
A preliminary vote is scheduled for City Council's 7 p.m. meeting.
City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. SW.