Aiken City Council will continue the discussion on the Woodford Trace apartments with additions to the concept plans, as well as the Steeplechase Association funding request, at Monday night's meeting.
City Council will review a concept plan for a new road that will incorporate a driveway for proposed apartments. The proposed road will come off of the Pawnee-Neilson connector, which parallels Whiskey Road, and should "alleviate, but not eliminate" additional footwork and traffic off Whiskey and Dougherty roads.
The road, if constructed, would be built simultaneously with the Woodford Trace apartments.
The apartments would be spread across two buildings and would neighbor Palmetto Crossing, a separate affordable housing community along Owens Street.
The Woodford Trace apartments have been a topic of controversy for businesses along Whiskey and Dougherty roads, with many saying that the addition of the another affordable housing complex so close to Whiskey Road will add additional traffic congestion.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said that the City Council has noted residents' concerns, and projects like the proposed road connector are part of a plan to address them.
"Whether the council ultimately agrees that this project should be passed or not, they will weigh the information from all parties carefully before they make their vote," Bedenbaugh said.
The City Council will also hold a second reading of the Aiken Steeplechase Association funds request.
The Steeplechase Association approached City Council in 2019 with the issue that it would have to vacate its current space through a joint understanding with the current property owner.
The association is now asking the council for $1.5 million of city funds in order to purchase a "less than 145-acre piece of land."
Agenda documents show $1 million of the funds would be in the form of a grant and would not need to be repaid to the city. The additional $500,000 would be a repayable loan to the city.
Other items on the agenda include a second reading ordinance to approve the sale of property of 135 Laurens St. S.W., where the city manager's office and the Finance Department are located.
If approved, the city offices within 135 Laurens St. S.W. will be relocated to the former Regions Bank building, located at 107 Chesterfield St. S.
Additionally, the city will discuss single-use plastic bags report from the Energy and Environmental Committee, a discussion regarding concerns about Holiday Market and a review reading for 107 Chesterfield St. S.
City Council meets at the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. The work session will begin at 4:30 p.m. while the official meeting will be at 7 p.m.