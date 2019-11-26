The Aiken City Council will meet behind closed doors next week to discuss a potential arrangement with the Aiken Steeplechase Association, a group that has been searching for a new home for its popular events.

The executive session will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3. A public notice issued Tuesday includes little information beyond that.

City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. SW.

The Aiken Steeplechase Association has met privately with City Council before. During an executive session Oct. 14, for example, the association made a presentation to the panel of elected officials, as was previously reported by the Aiken Standard.

The association in June announced the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase would be leaving the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field, a 64-acre spread along Powderhouse Road. Thousands of people attend both events every year.

The relocation is scheduled to take place following the 2021 Spring Steeplechase.

Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this report.