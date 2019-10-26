Two hotel projects, one ongoing and one proposed, will likely demand much of Aiken City Council's time and attention Monday.
That evening, City Council is scheduled to hear an update about Hotel Aiken and, later, consider again a concept plan for the redevelopment of the old Aiken County hospital property just blocks away.
The refresher on Hotel Aiken, 235 Richland Ave. W., will be delivered during a 5 p.m. work session. It's the only thing on the agenda. City Council's meeting packet includes no supporting documents.
The old Aiken County hospital property plans will be considered during City Council's regular meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. It's far from the only thing on that agenda.
In late 2017, Hotel Aiken owner Neel Shah announced the historic downtown lodging would be dramatically renovated and come under the Courtyard by Marriott wing. At the time, Shah pitched $11 million in construction, updates, renovations, redecorating and fixing.
Outwardly observable progress, however, has been slow; in early 2018, Shah told City Council the new and improved Hotel Aiken wouldn't open for a while.
"This will probably end up being at the end of next year now, is what we're thinking," Shah said last year. "Yeah, it's a lot of work."
"It's a slow process because it's not a new construction," he has also previously said. "So when you are doing a historical rehab, it's a lot more intense."
In May 2018, demolition work was evident. Crews worked to remove the tiki bar behind the hotel, an area that is now completely barren. Dumpsters near Hotel Aiken entrances were piled full of debris and interior items.
As for the old Aiken County hospital property, the Aiken Planning Commission earlier this month recommended City Council approve the submitted – and recently updated – plans. The Planning Commission advises City Council, the body with the final say.
City Council gave preliminary approval to the major redevelopment in June.
WTC Investments LLC, the potential developer, is looking to build a hotel, apartment complex, conference center and a handful of amenities on the large downtown tract. The hospital and various other buildings currently on the property would be razed – a pitch that has rubbed some in the community the wrong way.
"We are extremely, extremely excited about this project," WTC Investments manager Tom Wyatt has said. "We think this is a home run for the community, for the city."
The Aiken County Council in March agreed to sell the old Aiken County hospital property to WTC Investments for $1.1 million. The deal has not yet closed.
The hospital property was once home to the county government complex. It has sat vacant for years now.
City Council meets at the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.