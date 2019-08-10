The Aiken City Council could authorize Monday a multimillion-dollar purchase of the shuttered Regions Bank building along Chesterfield Street in a bid to consolidate the city-owned downtown footprint, realizing a long-pursued goal.
The building and premises at 107 Chesterfield St. S., if purchased and updated, would supplant the city's municipal and finance buildings, 214 Park Ave. S.W. and 135 Laurens Street S.W., respectively.
That means all administrative operations, City Council chambers and "related activities" would be shifted east to the Regions Bank building, according to City Council's Aug. 12 meeting packet.
"I feel like this is a win for Aiken," Mayor Rick Osbon said last month during an Aiken Rotary Club presentation. Osbon has emphasized the importance of public scoping, outside input and the socialization of the idea.
He has also described getting the city's downtown operations "under one roof" as a "long-term goal."
The Regions Bank property would be bought from SE Palmetto LLC – a subsidiary of Southeastern Development, the group behind the new Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters and the sputtering Aiken Mall redevelopment.
The purchase of the Chesterfield St. Regions Bank building for consolidation of city of Aiken offices (Municipal + Finance buildings) will be on the Aug. 12 Aiken City Council agenda, I'm told.— Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) August 9, 2019
Only one reading/approval needed — it's a resolution.@aikenstandard #sctweets
The city's roughly $11 million buy would not formally go through until the bank building is renovated, a project that could take up to 24 months, according to city documents.
The city's finance hub along Laurens Street would be sold, leased, exchanged or disposed of separately, according to a City Council draft resolution.
The Regions Bank building – three floors and more than 24,000 square-feet – dates back approximately 90 years. It was first built as the Henderson Hotel. Palmetto Federal bought the building in the 1960s, and it served as a bank until April 2019.
Consolidating city-owned property in the popular downtown shopping-and-dining district has been on officials' radar for some time now. The matter was discussed in the "Renaissance" redevelopment plan and was readdressed in December 2017 when the city rolled out an updated approach for downtown stimulus.
"Selling surplus city property is big," ex-City Manager John Klimm has said.
A 2018 housing study – conducted by Novogradac & Company and informed by local planning and business leaders – mentioned turning the Municipal Building into housing.
The Regions Bank building, plus renovations, grants the city room for growth, according to City Council documents.
"We anticipate that, like the Public Safety headquarters project, city needs will be met for many years at this location," reads a memo from City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
City Council's Monday meeting begins at 7 p.m.