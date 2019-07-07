The Aiken City Council is poised to keep Stuart Bedenbaugh on as city manager, a formal decision that will likely be cemented Monday night.

City Council has "recommended" that Bedenbaugh be granted a new contract, according to documents collated for Monday's meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

A work session and executive session will be held prior.

The one-year contract would begin July 9 and end July 17, 2020, according to the same documents. Bedenbaugh is slated to earn $137,800 – a raise compared to the $130,000 agreed to around this time last year, when City Council removed the "interim" tag from Bedenbaugh's title.

The fresh contract includes hospital, medical, dental and life benefits as well as specific language about termination, leave and resignation. Bedenbaugh would be afforded a city vehicle and expense reimbursement.

Bedenbaugh first joined the city in 2011 as the assistant city manager. When former City Manager John Klimm abruptly left his post in early 2018, at that time citing family health concerns, Bedenbaugh became the interim city manager.

"We're going to deal with our family issues first," Klimm said at the time. "We'll move on, and Aiken will move on."

Bedenbaugh's time at the city helm has, broadly speaking, been well received. The Clearwater native has been praised by Mayor Rick Osbon, and City Council member Lessie Price last year said she was "proud" to sponsor Bedenbaugh's contract.

Bedenbaugh, though, was named in a recent discrimination lawsuit filed by the city's former public works director, Michelle Shepherd Jones.

Bedenbaugh, Klimm and other parties are accused of race-, gender- and religion-based discrimination. "Insufficient evidence" of wrongdoing was found by a state-level investigation.

A letter from Martin Samuels – a S.C. Human Affairs Commission investigator – to Jones states the discrimination probe was closed and found no solid proof the state's human affairs laws were violated.

The matter remains in federal court.

City Council meets at the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.