The past three months have created numerous uncertainties for the City of Aiken, but ongoing planning has kept multiple city departments well funded.
In their first meeting in City Council Chambers since March, Aiken City Council members voted unanimously to approve the second and final decision on the city's yearly budget on top of a minor fee increase for water and sewer services and fire protection services.
Both rate increases are set to go into effect after July 1.
The fee increases are "typical" for maintaining these services and are not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh previously said.
The city passed a 3% water and sewer rate increase that will add $1.48 per month to the average residential customer's bill.
This increase is related to the paying of ongoing debt accrued during the city's ongoing sewer grouting and repair projects, or the Sewer Pipes Rehabilitation project, managed by engineering company ARCADIS, according to city documents.
City Council additionally passed an increase on firefighter protection service fees for out-of-city customers. The current minimum fee for residential customers is $11.50 a month, or $138 a year, while the maximum is $41 a month, or $492 annually.
The minimum fee was increased to $12 a month, or $144 a year, while the maximum is $45 a month, or $540 annually.
Other rates such as the City's millage rate – the tax rate used to calculate local property taxes – will remain at 62 mills, as it has been since 2012. The last time the millage rate increased was 1989 when the rate was 120 mills and has continued to be lowered.
City budget
For the city's budget, most funds are stable due to ongoing "conservative" spending.
The city is working with a $61.7 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Council member Kay Brohl complimented the hard work of the city, stating that each department diligently did their part.
Council member Ed Woltz, who solely opposed the budget's adoption, noted that "a little more could have been cut" from the budget.
Bedenbaugh gave assurance that the city would continue to be "very slow" with spending taxpayers' money.
He also added that the city won a Distinguish Budget Presentation award for their 2019-2020 budget and would submit the 2020-2021 budget for one, as well.
During the pandemic shutdown, major revenues for the city were shaken after the Masters Tournament was rescheduled for November and non-essential businesses were closed in addition to restaurants having to suspend indoor dining. It is currently unknown if patrons will be allowed into the tournament at this time.
Revenues for the Hospitality and Accommodation tax funds and Capital Projects Sales Tax IV are expected to be the most impacted by the pandemic. The majority of other city tax funds are expected to be affected to a lesser degree.
After ongoing conversations with city staff, Bedenbaugh said the city will not begin new projects involving CPST IV funds at least until August, though funds are still being collected.
A 50% drop in revenue from the Accommodation Tax – taxes from hotel stays – and a 20% drop from the Hospitality Tax – taxes from dining out – are expected.
Businesses will have until June 20 to pay each tax without penalty.
A total of $520,000 from the Hospitality Tax fund's $1.2 million is allocated for the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, according to city documents.
Bedenbaugh previously stated that a sort of saving grace for these two funds will come with the probable Masters Tournament returning in fall, allowing adjustments in the budget to accommodate for spending habits during the event.
"Should we rebound (from the coronavirus) faster than we believe, we will bring back to council ... (the potential of) amending our budget midway through the budget year..." Bedenbaugh said.
Despite these setbacks, most aspects of the city's budget will remain unchanged.
The city's General Fund will stay stable, as it "historically" has, due to the steady millage rate, while the Enterprise fund rates for Solid Waste and Storm Water services will not need a rate increase.
Other highlights in the budget include:
- New equipment, including firearm lockers to outfit nine new patrol vehicles and new Glock pistols for all Public Safety officers.
- Rehabilitation of several fountains in the historic downtown.
- Continued rehabilitation of the city's infrastructure system and targeted expansion of sewer to areas north of I-20 along U.S. 1 and near the East Pine Log Road U.S. 78 corridor east. Money allocated for economic development ($1,180,000) also includes funds to extend sewer services up U.S. 1 north of Interstate 20.
Other business
- Council approved the second and final reading to allow for "busking," or street performances, to be allowed in city limits.
- Council approved the first reading for a concept plan for a second phase of Kemper Down housing units off Pine Log Road and Richardson's Lake Road.
- Council approved the first reading for a resolution to accept property at 2301 South Centennial Avenue. The land will be utilized in constructing the long-planned Powderhouse Road Connector and Centennial Road Connector.
- Council granted a temporary construction easement to developer Woodford Trace SC LLC so they can construct the portion of the road along the Pawnee Nielson Connector in relation to the Woodford Trace apartments.
- The city originally planned to discuss the future of its recycling program Monday but had to postpone the discussion for a later date due to a few technicalities with Dumpster Depot owner Norman Dunagan.