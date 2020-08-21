The Aiken City Council on Monday night will consider amending the membership of a commission on which three City Council members sit and can vote, and which advises the council on certain economic development issues.

Up for debate is granting the three City Council members currently on the Aiken Municipal Development Commission – Ed Girardeau, Lessie Price and Ed Woltz – non-voting, ex officio status, effectively neutering their decision-making abilities.

Doing so would clear the way for the appointment of three new AMDC members without immediate ties to the governing council. Three fresh members would, ostensibly, boost community engagement and foster a broader dialogue.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission was created by City Council in August 2019 after much discussion. The nine-member panel, led by Tim Dangerfield, first met in late May. It most recently met Aug. 18 and discussed, among other topics, the allegedly blighted Hotel Aiken, a landmark property along Richland Avenue and Laurens Street.

The commission – pitched as an accelerator – is responsible for addressing property issues citywide and advising City Council on development ventures. Its independent authorities include purchasing land, controlling money and working with developers on projects. The commission recommended making the roster changes, according to city documents.

Gary Smith, the city's attorney, and Tim O'Briant, the city's economic development director, earlier this summer reviewed with the commission conflict of interest and ethics procedures, meeting minutes show.

The trio of City Council members have previously abstained from a vote they saw as not kosher. Price and Girardeau said the three have exercised caution to avoid a mixup or legal entanglement.

"I've never felt comfortable voting on something that comes before council," Woltz said Friday of his role on the Aiken Municipal Development Commission. "I don't think it's the right thing to do."

Designating City Council members as ex officio members of the commission, Price said, would be a smart move.

"I imagine when the dust clears," Girardeau said Friday, "we'll still be associated, like ex officio, or something like that."

City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.