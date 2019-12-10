The Aiken City Council will continue the discussion on the future location of the Aiken Steeplechase Association's events and the group's request of $1.5 million during a second reading in January.

The Steeplechase Association approached City Council earlier this year with the issue that they would have to vacate their current space through a joint understanding with the current property owner.

The association is now asking the council for $1.5 million of city funds in order to purchase a "less than 145 acre piece of land."

The money, if considered, would be portioned in the form of two grants.

One million would come from the city’s capital project sales tax to money allocated for green space that would not need to be paid back.

The other $500,000 would be a repayable loan to the city.

+6 Aiken City Council to consider helping Steeplechase Association acquire new site The Aiken Steeplechase Association has found a possible new home for its events, and the Cit…

An additional $600,000 would have to be provided by the Steeplechase Association.

“The transaction would take place most likely around January 2020,” said City Council member Ed Girardeau at the Monday meeting.

One requirement the transaction would provide would be that the city could use the land up to five days in a calendar year as long as it does not interfere with steeplechase operations that take place before the spring and fall events.

Paul Sauerborn, president of the Aiken Steeplechase Association, reinforced the need for the events at the meeting by saying it "stimulates additional economic development in an area that does not have the current capability."

“In the long run, it is going to allow us to provide long-term returns for Aiken and the CSRA,” Sauerborn said.

Sauerborn added that the steeplechase is currently "oversubscribed" on its current property for the spring race and that the move is "appropriate" but the timing never is.

“We’re preserving a very historical element here of quality of life and tradition for the community that I think would be terribly lost if we could not get support,” Sauerborn said.

One audience member, Jim Rhodes, an Aiken resident and fellow equestrian, spoke in favor of the steeplechase and said he personally does not want to lose it.

“It is a staple of Aiken, I’ve very much supportive of it,” Rhodes said. “I think the city needs to step up and lend the entire $2.17 (million) they need to make the track and hold the first note. If something happens in the future, the taxpayer’s money is not wasted and given to the bank. By the way it looks right now the bank has the best end of the deal.”

Rhodes also asked if the property in question had access to water and sewage.

Girardeau said that the property has water access. It does not have sewer access, and that is one of the reasons the property has been overlooked several times by other developers.

“Depending on the type of development or sewer needs, it would cost probably between $200,000 to $500,000 to get sewer to the property,” said Girardeau.

The council verified that the loan money would not cover the cost of sewer maintenance.

Sauerborn added that it would take an additional $1.7 million for repairs and updates on the property.

The second reading for the steeplechase request will be Jan. 13