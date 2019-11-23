The Aiken City Council meets Monday night, both in public and behind closed doors.
A work session, to discuss and hear a presentation about yard waste and leaf collection, begins at 5 p.m.
A reception for the incoming and outgoing City Council members is set for 6:15 p.m.
City Council member Dick Dewar, a Republican representing the city's third district, is leaving council after not seeking reelection. He served for 12 years. Republican Kay Biermann Brohl will be replacing him.
With Brohl on board, City Council will be majority women: Lessie Price, Gail Diggs, Andrea Gregory and Brohl.
City Council's regularly scheduled meeting begins at 7 p.m. City Council members will be sworn in, having won their respective Nov. 5 elections. A mayor pro tempore – a second in command should the mayor not be present – will be selected. And City Council will hear a handful of annexation and funding requests.
Arguably the hottest topic, however, is the prospective sale of 135 Laurens St. SW, what is currently the city's Finance Building.
Tom Wyatt, the manager of WTC Laurens LLC, has offered to buy the building and property for $1.2 million. The city bought the property for $750,000 in 2011, according to Aiken County property records.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Thursday described the proposed sale as a "very fair deal." City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said talks began about three months ago.
Wyatt is also spearheading the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of the old Aiken County hospital property, 828 Richland Ave. W.
The Finance Building currently houses the city manager's office and the city's financial department.
City Council will go into executive session after the regular meeting wraps. City Council will discuss "potential appointees to the City of Aiken Redevelopment Commission," according to a public notice.